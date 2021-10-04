Rakshit Shetty announces collaboration, to present Raj B Shetty's Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Rakshit Shetty is a popular actor in the Kannada film industry. Now the actor has announced that he will be associating with the upcoming flick Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. He will be presenting the film under his production house Paramvah Studios.

Rakshit is elated about collaboration with the team and was all praises as he said, "Normally, we are completely involved in a film for the duration it plays. But how often does it happen that the story lingers in you days after watching it? That’s what happened with me after viewing Garuda Gamana.”

The film is set in Karavali and Rakshit shares that the characters that appear in the movie are people he’s been seeing since childhood. “I related to so closely to them. So then I was left wondering if I liked the film so much because it was based in such a familiar setting. Then I realised it wasn’t it. It’s the storytelling and performances."

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana features Raj B Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, and others in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Rakshit is busy shooting for Hemanth M Rao’s Saptha Saagaradaache Ello, which also stars Rukmini Vasanth in a lead role. The actor also has another much-awaited film 777 Charlie and is scheduled for release in theatres in December.