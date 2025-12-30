Rakshit Shetty celebrates 9 years of Kirik Party, shares heartfelt note: ‘Warmth around film still hasn’t faded’

It has been 9 years since the world first met the rowdy yet lovable gang of Kirik Party, and the magic of the film hasn’t aged a day. Taking a moment to look back on the journey, actor Rakshit Shetty shared a heartfelt note of thanks to the fans who have kept the movie’s spirit alive since 2016. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he poured his heart out, writing, "Years later, the warmth around Kirik Party still hasn’t faded. What truly keeps it alive is the audience’s love for the film. Grateful for that affection, always Celebrating 9 beautiful years of Kirik Party."

Directed by the visionary Rishab Shetty and produced under Paramvah Studios, Kirik Party was more than just a movie—it was a cultural moment. It perfectly captured the messy, vibrant, and emotional rollercoaster of college life, thanks to a script penned by Rakshit and his creative team, The Seven Odds. The film also served as the launching pad for Rashmika Mandanna and Samyuktha Hegde, who, alongside a talented ensemble including Achyuth Kumar and Aravinnd Iyer, brought a rare authenticity to the screen.

When it first hit theaters on December 30, 2016, nobody could have predicted just how massive it would become. It didn't just break the box office by grossing over Rs. 50 crore; it stayed in multiplexes for an incredible 365 days, becoming one of the highest-grossing Kannada films ever made. The industry took notice too, showering the film with honors, including a Karnataka State Film Award for Best Family Entertainer, five Filmfare Awards South, and a staggering seven SIIMA awards. Its popularity even crossed borders, inspiring the 2018 Telugu remake, Kirrak Party.

Even nearly a decade later, Kirik Party remains a staple for anyone who wants to relive their college days. Between the nostalgic soundtrack and the undeniable chemistry of the cast, it has earned its place as a modern classic in Kannada cinema. Just like Rakshit Shetty’s tribute, while the years may have passed, the bond between this film and its audience is here to stay.