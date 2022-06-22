Rakshit Shetty gets a call from Rajinikanth for 777 Charlie; Kannada actor REVEALS their conversation

Rakshit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, 777 Charlie. The Kannada adventure comedy-drama film which is directed by Kiranraj K is performing extremely well at the box office. Superstar Rajinikanth is also in awe of the film and immediately made a phone call to Rakshit Shetty praising his performance in 777 Charlie.

Sharing about the same, Rakshit tweeted, "What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and…."

He further revealed that their phone call concluded on a spiritual note. "To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much @rajinikanth sir," the Kirik Party actor tweeted.

Take a look:



