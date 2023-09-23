Rakshit Shetty hails Telegu film culture; Says people even watch bad movies ‘to see why it is not good’

Rakshit Shetty is a man of many virtues! He dons the hats of being an actor, film producer, writer, and filmmaker in the Kannada film industry. He shared some intriguing insights about the Telugu film culture in a candid interview. He praised the Telugu film industry for its unique celebration of cinema, which he said is unmatched anywhere else in the world.

Rakshit Shetty’s remark on Telegu cinema and its audiences

In a recent interview on September 22, 2023, with India Glitz, the multi-talented actor Rakshit Shetty delved into the unique cinematic culture of Telugu cinema. He expressed how he found people’s craze for Telegu cinema fascinating which was a pivotal reason of motivation that drove the 777 Charlie actor to step into this world. He hailed the Telugu film industry’s reach as “Cinema is Culture.” He admitted that Telegu people’s enthusiasm toward Tollywood cinema is unmatched, “Nowhere the cinema is celebrated the way it is celebrated here.”

How it all started for the Vaastu Prakaara star

Shetty's journey into the world of Telugu cinema has been unconventional. He revealed that it all began during his engineering days when he was introduced to these films by his roommate Shri Krishna Acharya through VCRs and CDs. His roommate's preferred star of choice included Chiranjeevi Garu. Shetty found himself engrossed in Chiranjeevi's films, which left a lasting impression on him.

The actor further shared his fascination with the weekly ritual observed by Telugu families. “It's a tradition,” he said, where families make it a point to watch at least one film together every week. However, it wasn't until he embarked on his filmmaking journey that he truly began to appreciate the depth of Telugu cinema.

Further, with a touch of humor, the Ricky star recalled a recent anecdote that he had heard. Someone had remarked that Telugu audiences tend to flock to cinemas even if a movie has not done well. "Here even if the film is not good, people will go and watch the film to see why it is not good," he chuckled.

Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming release

The Tuglak actor who is popularly known as Simple Star by his admirers is presently in Hyderabad to boost the promotions of his forthcoming movie, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B, specifically in the state of Telangana. This film serves as the Telugu adaptation of the Kannada film titled Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side A, which was released earlier this month.

