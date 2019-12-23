Rakshit Shetty has a special Christmas wish for ex Rashmika Mandanna; Read On
South actress Rashmika Mandanna's ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty recently opened up about their break-up. The actor, who has geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Avane Srimannarayana reacted very positively about his past with Rashmika. The 36-year-old, in a recent interview with a channel, said, "There will be a lot of heartbreaks not only in relationships but also in friendships...You have to move on because ultimately these are very small things in life...life has a bigger purpose."
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is doing great in her professional space. The stunner has a lot of interesting films in the kitty. While she is busy with the shooting of Nithiin starrer Bheeshma, Rashmika Mandanna has geared up for the release of Mahesh babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.
Talking about Rakshit Shetty's upcoming film Avane Srimannarayana, the film is directed by Sachin Ravi. The film is all set to release on December 27th.
