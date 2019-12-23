Rakshit Shetty has a special Christmas wish for ex Rashmika Mandanna; Read On

Rakshit Shetty was asked what would he gift his co-stars on Christmas. The actor was asked about Rashmika Mandanna. Check out his reply.

South actress Rashmika Mandanna's ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty recently opened up about their break-up. The actor, who has geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Avane Srimannarayana reacted very positively about his past with Rashmika. The 36-year-old, in a recent interview with a channel, said, "There will be a lot of heartbreaks not only in relationships but also in friendships...You have to move on because ultimately these are very small things in life...life has a bigger purpose."

Well, Rakshit is very positive about his past and holds no grudges. During a recent interview with TOI, Rakshit was asked what would he gift his co-stars. The actor was asked about Rashmika Mandanna as well and he reacted very positively. The actor wished for all her dreams come true. He said, "She dreams big. I know her past and, therefore, also know where those dreams come from. I wish Santa makes all her dreams come true." To uninitiated, Rakshit and Rashmika Mandanna exchanged rings in 2018 and called off their engagement in 2018.



Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is doing great in her professional space. The stunner has a lot of interesting films in the kitty. While she is busy with the shooting of Nithiin starrer Bheeshma, Rashmika Mandanna has geared up for the release of Mahesh babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Talking about Rakshit Shetty's upcoming film Avane Srimannarayana, the film is directed by Sachin Ravi. The film is all set to release on December 27th.

