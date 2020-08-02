Rakshit Shetty on his decade long journey in the industry: I just want to be remembered for good work

Known for his films like Ricky, Kirik Party, and Avane Srimannarayana, Rakshi Shetty recently during an interview stated that he only wants to be remembered for good work.

Kannada star Rakshit Shetty recently completed 10 years in the industry and the actor is all set to start it again from zero but this time, with a huge experience, as he revealed during an interview. Tweeting about completing 10 years in cinema since his debut film Nam Areal Ond Dina, he wrote, "A film which set a foundation for my career and filmmaking. It is hard to believe it’s been so long. It feels like yesterday when we were roaming around Gandhinagar to release our film." Known for his films like Ricky, Kirik Party, and Avane Srimannarayana, Rakshi Shetty recently during an interview stated that he only wants to be remembered for good work.

The young star also said that he doesn't want to rush and do 20-25 films at a time but instead, do a few and be remembered for good work. Talking to CinemaExpress, he said, "I want to enjoy work. Some of my projects have taken time, and some haven’t. I am also not in a race, where I have to complete 20 or 50 films. I believe that even if you do 50 films, you will be remembered for the best five. So I think it is better that I concentrate on 10 films, and all of them are remembered, or for that matter, even eight films. I just want to be remembered for good work."

Meanwhile, the actor has a few interesting films in the kitty including Kiranraj’s 777 Charlie, which is jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios and GS Gupta's Pushkar Films. He also has another film, Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Yello.

