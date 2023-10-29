Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep remember Puneeth Rajkumar; Radhika Pandit reminisces special memory

The news of Puneeth Rajkumar’s passing came as a shock to everyone. Exactly two years later, on his second death anniversary, fans and celebrities alike remembered the beloved superstar. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering from a heart attack while working out at the gym. Two years have passed, but fans have still not gotten over the untimely death of the popular actor.

Kichcha Sudeepa, Rakshit Shetty and Radhika Pandit remember Puneeth Rajkumar on his second death anniversary

Several popular names, like Kichcha Sudeepa and Rakshit Shetty, took to their social media handles to express their love and admiration for Puneeth Rajkumar on his second death anniversary today. Rakshit Shetty took to his X handle and wrote, ‘His spirit lives on in the hearts of people who were fortunate enough to know him! Remembering Appu sir’ Kichcha Sudeepa also took to his X handle to reminisce about the massive star.

Radhika Pandit shares a picture of Puneeth Rajkumar from her and Yash’s wedding

Meanwhile, Radhika Pandit also paid tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, as she shared a picture of the late actor from her wedding with Yash on her Instagram stories. Several other celebrities also took to their social media accounts to remember the beloved actor. Social media platforms are filled with messages from Puneeth Rajkumar’s millions of fans as they reminisce about their favorite actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 two years ago, on October 29, 2021. The actor had to be rushed to the hospital after he complained about chest pain. He passed away too early in the morning after suffering from a heart attack. Many big names from across the worlds of cinema, politics, sports, and other fields mourned Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden demise. Many celebrities had expressed their absolute shock at learning of the passing away of one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry.

Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Aakash, Ajay, Arasu, Milana, Vamshi, Raam, Jackie, Hudugaru, Power, Rana Vikrama, Raajakumara, Anjani Putra, Natasaarvabhowma, Yuvarathnaa, and James are among his notable films. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last onscreen appearance was in the docudrama Gandhada Gudi.

ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar death anniversary: Cycling tribute by fan crosses 19,894 KM in just 2 years