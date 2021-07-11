  1. Home
Rakshit Shetty makes a grand comeback as director with Richard Anthony: Lord of The Sea; Check out PROMO

Rakshit Shetty made his directorial debut with Ulidavaru Kandanthe in 2014. After seven years he is returning back as a director!
Rakshit Shetty is making his grand directorial comeback with Richard Anthony- Lord of The Sea and his fans can't keep calm. The upcoming film is said to be based on his iconic character Richie from the movie Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Richard Anthony is being backed by Yash starrer KGF makers Hombale Films. Making an announcement about the same, Rakshit Shetty tweeted, "I have always believed that my work should speak for me first and only then words should follow… Here it is...When the tide brings back the dead, the shores bleed red.Returning to where it all began, #RichardAnthony - Lord of the sea." 

Fans and celebs from the industry are showering the Avane Srimannarayana actor with best wishes on social media. Aindrita Ray wrote, "This looks so good @rakshitshetty u seem to be touching on a variant of genres ... from #777Charlie  to this #richardanthony u continue to make us proud! All the best!." 

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films also shared the promo and wrote, "Very excited to announce #RichardAnthony with @rakshitshetty. Good Cinema runs in his blood, with his creative brilliance and dedication he will make a movie you don't want to Miss! Journey to a refreshing story with layers of mystery from Jan'22 (sic)."

Take a look:


Rakshit Shetty made his directorial debut with Ulidavaru Kandanthe in 2014. After seven years he is returning back as a director! 

Also Read: Valimai big UPDATE: First look motion poster of Ajith starrer to be out today; Details Inside 

Meanwhile, he is looking forward to the grand release of 777 Charlie. Directed by Kiranraj K, the film also features Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B. Shetty in prominent roles. 

Credits :Twitter

