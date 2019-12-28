Rakshit Shetty OPENS UP about his long lost relationship with Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Rakshit Shetty, in an interview, opened up about his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. He answered questions about a possibility for patch up.

Rakshit Shetty, whose relationship with actor Rashmika Mandanna ended as they parted ways after their engagement, opened up in an interview if they would be patching up. In an interview, the actor was questioned about possibilities to be back with Rashmika, to which he stated that he learnt life lessons from his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika has now become one of the leading actors of South Indian film industry.

While answering about the possibilities to reunite with his former girlfriend, he was quoted as saying by IB Times, "People come to one's life to teach you some lessons in life. I think I had a big lesson to learn and Rashmika came into my life. Probably, she also had to learn a big lesson from me. We learnt from each other and moved on. That is life. Imagine we are friends. We worked together for 4-5 months. Definitely, I might have learnt something from you. Something really brought us together which is why we became friends. Once the learning process is over, there is no purpose to stay together. Sometimes, we take different paths."

On the work front, Rakshit’s film Avane Srimannarayana was released recently. Set in the 70’s and 80’s, the makers took almost two years in creating the film. The movie has been dubbed and released in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Apart from Rakshit, the Sachin Ravi directorial also starrs Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty.

