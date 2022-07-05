Rakshit Shetty pens an emotional note on 777 Charlie's success; To contribute box office profit to the NGOs

Rakshit Shetty's last release, 777 Charlie has done tremendous business at the box office. Touched by the overwhelming love received by the audience, the team has decided to donate 5 percent of the film's profit to NGOs working for welfare of dogs across the country. This Kannada comedy-drama talks about the love between a dog and his master.

Dropping the news, Rakshit Shetty penned a note on social media. He wrote, "It has been 25 days since 777 Charlie has reached you, and it has been receiving unsurpassed love since. Our happiness sees no bounds as we begin to grasp the kind of admiration and recognition this film has earned us. We believe that the only way to celebrate this success is by celebrating the multitude of people who have tirelessly worked in the union in bringing this film on screen. We have therefore resolved to share 10 percent of the profit that 777 Charlie makes, with every individual who has advanced the culmination of this film. As the makers of 777 Charlie we are aware of the kind of effort and resource that goes into creating a happy and safe environment for the animals around us. In this light, we would like to contribute 5 percent of the profit, in the name of Charlie, to NGOs across the country that have been dedicatedly working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals. Using our light to ignite someone else’s will illuminate the world. Thanks to each one of you for lighting our world with your love."

Check out the post below:

This Kiranraj K's directorial was also lauded by Superstar Rajinikanth, who called Rakshit Shetty and praised his performance in 777 Charlie.

