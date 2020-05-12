Rakshit Shetty on Punyakoti script: It’s an intense story and not like the stories I wrote as an amateur

Avane Srimannarayana actor Rakshit Shetty opened up about the story of Punyakoti, and revealed that he has been working on the script during the lockdown period.

Actor Rakshit Shetty is reportedly planning to make the best out of lockdown period, by finishing the script of his film Punyakoti. Apparently, the actor has been concentrating only on finishing the script, so that the film can take off by the end of this year. Speaking to Cinema Express, Rakshit opened up on the story of Punyakoti and explained how he has been working on it exclusively during the lockdown. He added that he can even remain in lockdown for few more months if it will help him in finishing the script.

He was quoted as saying by the web portal, “The story of Punyakoti is real-intense. It has a lot of layers and is not as simple as the stuff I wrote when I was an amateur. But it has put me in a different thought process for sure. My focus has only been on writing and rewriting, and the exciting part is that I have finally cracked the plot and the structure of the film. I have completed around 40 pages and have 50 more pages to go through.”

On the work front, Rakshit, who was shooting for director Kiranraj’s debut 777 Charlie, has also been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. He has other two more in his kitty namely Richie and Punyakoti. Rakshit was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana. Set in the 70’s and 80’s, the makers took almost two years in creating the film. The movie has been dubbed and released in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

