Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie: Karthik Subbaraj to present K Kiranraj directorial in Tamil

The film also has Karthik Subbaraj’s close aide and actor Bobby Simha in an extended cameo role.
Kollywood’s critically acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has come on board for Kiranraj’s upcoming film, 777 Charlie. The filmmaker will be presenting the Tamil version of the upcoming Rakshit Shetty starrer. Announcing the news, he wrote on his Twitter space, “#777Charlie starring @rakshitshetty & dir by @Kiranraj61 is a beautiful film abt Unconditional love between a man & an awesome kid We @StonebenchFilms are so proud to present this heartwarming film in Tamil”.

The film also has Karthik Subbaraj’s close aide and actor Bobby Simha in an extended cameo role. It was announced recently that the film’s Malayalam version will be presented by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Announcing the news, he wrote, “I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from #777Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at @PrithvirajProd are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content & truly mind blowing in its execution!” 

Meanwhile, Rakshit, who was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana has been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. On the other hand, Karthik Subbaraj is currently awaiting the release of the upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the lead actors. The film is all set to be released in Netflix on June 14. His next directorial venture will be have Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles and the film is touted to be a gangster flick.

