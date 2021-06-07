Rakshit Shetty’s adorable childhood photo from his school dance performance is a rare treat to his fans

While the trailer of Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming film 777 Charlie came as his birthday surprise, this photo is a much needed treat to his fans.

On the birthday of Sandalwood star Rakshit Shetty, celebrities and fans showered him with wishes on social media. The makers of his upcoming film 777 Charlie released its trailer and gave his fans a much needed birthday treat. However, there’s one wish which caught our attention and it is more than adorable. A childhood friend of Rakshit took to his Twitter space and shared an unseen throwback photo while wishing him on his birthday.

Sharing the photo, she stated that it was taken when they were in Class 1. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @rakshitshetty . Remember this was our first std frog dance... Recently got hold of this pic from friends... Good old days... May u continue to be a super star forever and keep entertaining us.” Delighted with the post, Rakshit thanked her and wrote, “Wow. I remember this as if it was yesterday. Thank you”.

Wow. I remember this as if it was yesterday. Thank you Pavitra https://t.co/PJnQ0Xh7bm — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 6, 2021

On the work front, Rakshit will be next seen in director Kiranraj’s debut 777 Charlie. The film’s trailer was released by the makers yesterday as a birthday special and it took the internet by a storm. He has also been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. He has other two more in his kitty namely Richie and Punyakoti. Rakshit was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana. It is expected that more details about his other films will be announced soon by the makers.

