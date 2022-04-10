Rakshit Shetty’s comedy drama 777 Charlie to release in cinema halls on June 10

Rakshit Shetty-led comedy-drama 777 Charlie has been in the news for some time now and has suffered many delays. The makers have now locked in 10 June as the official release date for the movie. Announcing the thrilling news on Twitter, the team wrote, “On this divine occasion of Rama Navami, we are elated to announce Dharma and Charlie's arrival. #777Charlie in cinemas from June 10th, 2022”.

Earlier, 777 Charlie was scheduled to be released on 31 January 2021, nevertheless, the team decided to push the release due to an upcoming venture with a Hindi film enterprise. Kiranraj is donning the director’s hat for the first time for the film and has dedicated around five years to his dream project.

Check out the announcement below:

Rakshit Shetty is also financing the film under his home banner of Paramvah Productions and the flick has Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha, and apart from others in ancillary roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran is presenting the Malayalam version of the movie, while filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench productions is looking after the Tamil version.

Talking about the storyline, the protagonist (Rakshit Shetty) is stuck in a rut of his lonely lifestyle when a naughty and energetic puppy named Charlie enters his life and gives him a fresh perspective on his mundane life.

777 Charlie will see music composed by Nobil Paul, while Aravind Kashyap is onboard the team as cinematographer. Pratheek Shetty is the editor for Rakshit Shetty’s next.

Also Read: Bulbul Tarang song: Ravi Teja lets out his innocent romantic side in the first track from Ramarao On Duty