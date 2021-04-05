Rakshit Shetty wishes ex Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday with a throwback video from Kirik Party audition

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit have maintained the same respect for each other even after parting ways.

Kannada star and Rashmika Mandanna's ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty shared a memorable throwback as he wished the actress on her 25th birthday. Rakshit took to Twitter and shared a 2 minute that sees Rashmika dressed in a kurta set and is wearing specs. He captioned it with a heartwarming note that read, "Sharing this beautiful memory of yours from the @KirikParty audition. You have travelled so far since then, chasing you'r dreams like a real worrier. Proud of you girl and Happy Birthday to you. May you see more success."

After the release of Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty had got engaged. A year after in 2018, the former couple announced they are no longer together and are focusing on their respective career. However, the best part is the two have maintained the same respect for each other even after parting ways. They are quite open when it comes to praising each other. Rakshit's tweet for Rashmika is proof that they share a good friendship even now.

Take a look at Rakshit's tweet below:

Sharing this beautiful memory of yours from the @KirikParty audition. You have travelled so far since then, chasing you'r dreams like a real worrier. Proud of you girl and Happy Birthday to you. May you see more success @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/6M1rBCQnee — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, birthday girl Rashmika is in Mumbai for the shooting of her second Bollywood project, Goodbye, co-starring legend Amitabh Bachchan.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Dear Comrade actress shared her experience working with Big B. She said, "Today we had a call, reading to do...he seems like a family member and you know how it is like, we always have that one family member who always looks up to, listens to. Some times it is just you sit and listen to them, appreciate their existence but I think, he is extremely warm... I just can't express myself in words. He is a legend for a reason, people love him and he is lovable."

