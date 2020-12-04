Rakshit Shetty wishes Prabhas starrer Salaar's makers: Our technicians are sought after by other industries

Kannada star Rakshit Shetty is proud of Salaar makers and congratulated the team for producing content across the country.

Prabhas starrer Salaar, to be helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is currently the talk of the town. Hombale Films, who are also backing KGF: Chapter 2 tweeted, "THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!! Revealing our next Indian Film, an Action Saga." Well, Kannada star Rakshit Shetty is quite proud of it and congratulated the team for the same. Resharing tweet of the production house, Rakshit wrote, "Isn’t it a proud moment for all of us? Our studios are starting to produce content across the country, and our technicians are being sought after by other industries. Had always seen the other way, but also believed this day would come someday."

In his next tweet, he congratulated everyone. "Heartfelt Congratulations to @hombalefilms on embarking upon this new journey. Goodluck and tons of best wishes," Rakshit tweeted. Salaar will be made on a large scale and will see Prabhas in a strong role. The Baahubali star also shared the first look on Instagram and wrote, "Today I take a leap into the world of #SALAAR...Shoot commences from Jan 2021."

Isn’t it a proud moment for all of us? Our studios are starting to produce content across the country, and our technicians are being sought after by other industries. Had always seen the other way, but also believed this day would come someday. https://t.co/vQxyjg6PwQ — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) December 2, 2020

Heartfelt Congratulations to @hombalefilms on embarking upon this new journey. Goodluck and tons of best wishes. #SALAAR @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty will be seen in 777 Charlie. Director Kiranraj recently confirmed the news regarding the film's shoot. He wrote, "Excited and looking forward for the first part of final schedule. Thank you."

Rakshit Shetty has also been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. He has other two more in his kitty namely Richie and Punyakoti.

