Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie trailer to unveil in all languages on May 16; Details inside

The much-awaited trailer of Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie will be unveiled next week. The actor took to social media and shared a new poster to announce that the trailer will be launched on May 16 at 12:22 PM in all South languages including Hindi. Directed by Kiranraj K, the film revolves around a dog and shows a beautiful relationship between them.

Sharing a new poster on social media, Rakshit wrote, "Miles done together, few more steps to go! Happy to be announcing the date when we bring to you a blink of what we have made. #777CharlieTrailerOnMay16 at 12:12 PM. #777Charlie."

777 Charlie revolves around an arrogant, unapproachable man, Dharma, working in a manufacturing factory, whose lonely, mundane life is over-run by an enthusiastic dog, Charlie and changes him forever.

The heartwarming adventure comedy-drama originally in the Kannada language, will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. UFO Movies has come on board to release the Hindi version of 777 Charlie across India. While actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has acquired the film to release it in Malayalam, Karthik Subbaraj will be distributing the Tamil version and Rana Daggubati, the Telugu version of the film.

The film will release theatrically on June 10 in all in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Also Read: Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh steps up as brave heart soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan to fight terror on Indian soil