Rakshit Shetty's birthday throwback with Rashmika Mandanna, Rishab Shetty's revives Kirik Party best memories

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty is one of the most talented actors in Sandalwood. From Kirik Party to Charlie 777, he has only proved his acting mettle and stood as a top-notch star. Today, he is celebrating his 40th birthday and we thought what better occasion for a perfect throwback?

Did you know that Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna were good friends? Yes, since they all made their debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party, they were a tight-knit clan. In fact, Rakshit and Rashmika got engaged too but broke it off due to some reasons. We got our hands on their throwback pic from the Kirik Party days and it's unmissable.

The throwback photo is from the promotions of the Kirik Party. In the pic, one can see, birthday boy Rishab Shetty with Rashmika Mandanna, Rakshit Shetty and others. While Rashmika was all smiles and cute, Rakshit, and Rishab posed for a group selfie. The Kantara star looks unrecognisable in the pic.

The throwback photo is also the ultimate proof of how far the stars have come and it's so wonderful. Each star has flourished and are known for their work today all over the nation. While Rashmika is known as National Crush, Rakshit Shetty raised the bar with his performance in Charlie 777 and Rishab Shetty has become an overnight sensation with the blockbuster film Kantara.

Check out birthday boy Rakshit Shetty's throwback photo with Rashmika Mandanna, Rishab Shetty

These three were old buddies. However, now, the equation changed. Last year, the internet was abuzz with the controversy of Rashmika Mandanna not taking up the name of Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty's production, the Kantara star taking an indirect jibe. The Varisu actress was also trolled for not watching Kantara film and more. Rishab and Rakshit are still close friends and often chill together as well.

Kirik Party 2 on cards

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakshit Shetty has confirmed that a sequel to Kirik Party is in the works. When asked to comment on Kirik Party 2, Rakshit said, “Yes, we will start work on Kirik Party 2 after Richard Anthony. I am writing the sequel right now in my head, and I will soon put it on paper. It’s a film with the same characters and we will be taking a 10-year leap in the story.”

Well, it's to be awaited, and watch if Rashmika Mandanna will be part of the cast.

