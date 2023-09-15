Rakshit Shetty's Kannada blockbuster Sapta Sagaradaache Ello to release in Telugu; All details here

Rakshit Shetty's recently released Kannada film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello earned a positive from audiences in Karnataka. The film is now gearing up for release in Telugu. Titled Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati in Telugu, the Hemanth Rao directorial will reach the cinema halls on September 22. The dubbed version of the Kannada will be released in theatres.

Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati, the Telugu version is being presented by People Media Factory. The makers took to Twitter and shared the exciting news of Rakshit Shetty's film releasing in Telugu. Audiences are super excited to watch the film as the Kannada version has received rave reviews from audiences.

Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello releases as Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati in Telugu

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello release in Telugu after good reviews and audiences request

The film was released on September 1 and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film's good word of mouth and positive reception have made the makers take the decision to release it in other languages too. A few days ago, a fan took to Twitter and requested Rakshit Shetty to release Sapta Sagaradaache Ello in other languages as well. A fan wrote on Twitter, “It’s heartwarming to see so many non-Kannada people pouring praises on #SSE & Requesting for Dubbed or increased shows for originals in their states. What are you waiting for?"

The 777 Charlie star confirmed the same and replied 'working on it.'

It is to be noted that only the Telugu version of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is releasing, the makers are yet to come up with dubbed versions in other languages. After 777 Charlie, which won a National Award, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is the second film to earn such a momentous response.



About Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

The film is directed by Hemanth M. Rao and features Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles. The film is produced by Paramvah Studios and distributed by KVN Productions. The musical score is composed by Charan Raj, while Advaitha Gurumurthy and Varun Goli take charge of cinematography and editing, respectively.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello has been made in two parts. The second part will be released on October 20.

ALSO READ: South Talkies: Rakshit Shetty's Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare brings back glory days after Kantara