Rakul Preet Singh accepts Naga Chaitanya's Green India Challenge as she plants saplings; Samantha comments

Samantha Akkineni was quick enough to comment on Rakul's Green Indian Challenge post.

Rakul Preet Singh recently took Green India Challenge and planted saplings to spread awareness about the same. The stunner accepted Naga Chaitanya's challenge and further nominated her fans to continue the chain of planting more saplings in the surrounding. Taking to Instagram, Rakul wrote, "Late but finally accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge Thank you @chayakkineni for nominating me.so I have Planted 3 saplings."

She further wrote, "Further I want to nominate not actors but all my fans to plant 3 trees each and tag me to continue the chain. It’s our responsibility to keep the planet green special thanks to @mpsantoshtrs for taking this initiative." Samantha Akkineni was quick enough to comment on Rakul's post. She wrote, "beauty," followed by a red heart emoticon. Sam and Rakul share a great rapport and are often seen commenting and praising each other on social media.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film which is directed by Shankar also stars Kajal Aggarwal. Besides, the stunner will also be seen sharing the screenspace with for a Hindi project. The upcoming film is being helmed by Krish.

