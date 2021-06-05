Rakul Preet Singh advocates eco friendly lifestyle as she wishes her fans on World Environmental Day

In the video, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen conveying the message of consuming reusable stuff.

Every year, June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day across the globe. The day marks the celebration of the ecosystems of Mother Earth and it was the United Nations that had put in place a dedicated day. It is celebrated to spread awareness about the environment and to highlight important environmental issues. Many celebs, who have been advocates for the environment, have taken to social media and reminded their fans to respect the natural ecosystems and adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle to preserve the Earth.

Like every year, this year too, many celebs like Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni, Kiccha Sudeep and others have shared special messages for fans on this day. Rakul Preet Singh, who is known for her dedication to a healthy lifestyle, has shared a video on her Instagram space and stated how important it is for one to respect the natural resources. In the video, she can

be seen conveying the message of consuming reusable stuff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has a handful of films in her kitty. A few months back, it was announced that she will be seen playing a key role in and ’s upcoming film, Thank God. She was even shooting for the film before the second wave of COVID-19 hit. She also has a role in an upcoming film MayDay that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. She also has lined up Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar.

