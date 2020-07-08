Rakul Preet Singh and Allu Sirish's funny candid moments in a throwback PHOTO are hard to miss

Take a look at one of the rare candid pictures of Rakul Preet Singh and Allu Sirish from the past. It is sure to leave you in splits.

While shootings schedules and production processes of many movies are yet to start, most of us are definitely missing the regular hustle and bustle of the film industry, isn’t it? It has been almost three months since the lockdown has been imposed in India amidst the Coronavirus crisis. So, onlookers, paparazzi, and the media are missing out on exclusive pictures of celebs, BTS pictures, videos, and so on. Right now, the only means that remains is reliving old memories.

As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a rare throwback picture of South stars Rakul Preet Singh and Allu Sirish which is unmissable. This happens to be a funny candid picture of the two actors in which they can be seen giving some quirky expressions too. While the Indian 2 actress is seen holding up one of her hands as if she were blessing someone, Allu Sirish, on the other hand, is seen bowing down with his hands folded.

Needless to say, Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in the picture as she is seen wearing a black bodycon dress. Allu Sirish, on the other hand, is dressed as a priest in red clothes. On the work front, he was last seen in the movie ABCD-American Born Confused Desi that was released in 2019. It was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. Talking about Rakul Preet Singh, she has a couple of interesting projects coming up that include Ayalaan and Indian 2.

