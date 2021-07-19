Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu are happy BFFs as they reunite after a long time; Watch adorable VIDEO

Bestfriends, Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu reunited after a long time and their happiness is beyond any measure. The latter shared a video on social media and it is setting major friendship goals.

The best friends of the town, Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu reunited after a long time and their happiness seems to have no boundaries. The latter took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of them hugging, kissing with happy smiles. In the video, one can see Lakshmi and Rakul hugging with love and smiles. They seem very happy and their friendship is such a delight to watch. Doesn't it remind you of your best friend? This pandemic has made us stay far from each other for a very long time.

Sharing this adorable reuniting video on social media, Lakshmi wrote, “Khoob hogi gossip, Jab Mil Baithe Teen Yaar This was the longest we haven’t met!! All this was followed by lunch and lots of chit chat. Missed you guys so much! #LakshmiUnfiltered #BFFs #Love.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Lakshmi Manchu are very close and often spend time together. From vacation to work out, they two make the most of each other whenever they meet and their loved filled up photos are pure friendship goals.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the Tamil science fiction drama, Ayalaan. The actress will also be working on a Tamil film titled, Indian 2, with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in the film Wife of Ram, alongside Samrat Reddy. The film was directed by Vijay Yelakanti.

