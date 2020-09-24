  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh arrives in Mumbai ahead of her questioning with NCB on September 25: Report

According to a news report by Republic TV actress Rakul Preet Singh arrived in Mumbai ahead of her questioning with NCB on September 25.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 09:31 pm
Rakul Preet Singh arrives in Mumbai ahead of her questioning with NCBRakul Preet Singh arrives in Mumbai ahead of her questioning with NCB on September 25: Report
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per the news update by Republic TV actress Rakul Preet Singh has arrived in Mumbai ahead of her questioning with NCB on September 25 in the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The latest news update in the drugs angle in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case states that southern actress Rakul Preet Singh will be grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs angle on September 25. Previously, it was reported that the actress Rhea Chakraborty has dropped the names of Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor.

The news reports on the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case states that Rhea's lawyer has denied that his client has revealed any names. He further goes on to state how the NCB is grilling the people from Bollywood as it fetches them a lot of media attention as well as publicity. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manshinde, as per news reports, states that Rhea did not reveal any names from Bollywood during her questioning with the Narcotics Control Bureau. He further goes on to add that if the NCB did not find any solid proof in the drugs case with links to Bollywood.

Check out the photos

As per news reports, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manshinde also states that the agency should go to different countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal, if they actually want to probe the drugs menace. Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik was arrested by the NCB in the drugs case. Currently, the actress is in Byculla jail.

(ALSO READ: Team Rakul Preet Singh claims they have not received NCB summon for today, unlikely to join drug nexus probe)

Credits :republic tv

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Lol lol

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement