Rakul Preet Singh arrives in Mumbai ahead of her questioning with NCB on September 25: Report

As per the news update by Republic TV actress Rakul Preet Singh has arrived in Mumbai ahead of her questioning with NCB on September 25 in the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The latest news update in the drugs angle in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case states that southern actress Rakul Preet Singh will be grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs angle on September 25. Previously, it was reported that the actress Rhea Chakraborty has dropped the names of Bollywood actresses, , Sara Ali Khan, .

The news reports on the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case states that Rhea's lawyer has denied that his client has revealed any names. He further goes on to state how the NCB is grilling the people from Bollywood as it fetches them a lot of media attention as well as publicity. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manshinde, as per news reports, states that Rhea did not reveal any names from Bollywood during her questioning with the Narcotics Control Bureau. He further goes on to add that if the NCB did not find any solid proof in the drugs case with links to Bollywood.

As per news reports, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manshinde also states that the agency should go to different countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal, if they actually want to probe the drugs menace. Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik was arrested by the NCB in the drugs case. Currently, the actress is in Byculla jail.

