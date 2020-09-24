Rakul Preet Singh to be questioned by the NCB on September 25 in drugs case: Report

According to a news report by Republic TV actress Rakul Preet Singh will be questioned by the NCB on September 25 in the drugs case.

As per the news update by Republic TV southern actress Rakul Preet Singh will be questioned by the NCB on September 25 in the drugs case. The latest news update in the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has come in the form of south siren Rakul Preet Singh getting summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The news reports previously stated how the actress Rhea Chakraborty during her interrogation with the NCB had dropped several Bollywood names.

These names as per news reports are of actresses, , Sara Ali Khan, . The news reports state that actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manshinde has stated in an interview that his client has not revealed any names from the Bollywood industry. He further goes on to add that NCB is grilling the people from the Bollywood industry as that fetches them a lot of attention and publicity. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manshinde also states that if the NCB is stating that Rhea has dropped the names of the Bollywood actors then that is completely false.

The lawyer states that the Narcotics Control Bureau should carry out their investigation for drugs from countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal. He also goes on to add that if they had any solid evidence then they would have arrested the culprits. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being probed by three agencies namely, Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate.

