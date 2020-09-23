Rakul Preet Singh to be summoned this week by NCB in the drugs angle: Report

According to a news report by The Indian Express, Rakul Preet Singh can be summoned by the NCB in relation to the drugs angle which is being probed by the agency.

As per a news report by The Indian Express, actress Rakul Preet Singh can be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Not just the south siren, even Simone Khambatta could be summoned in the coming week. The previous news reports stated that Rakul Preet Singh's names along with Sara Ali Khan and 's names were dropped by actress Rhea Chakraborty. Later on, news reports stated that the news was false and that Rhea did not reveal these names.

A news report by The Indian Express states that NCB's Deputy Director KPS Malhotra has now stated that Rakul Preet Singh along with Sara and Shraddha will be summoned this week. The news report further mentions how actress Rhea Chakraborty had dropped names of the three actresses during her questioning with the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 6 and 9. Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the NCB in the drugs angle which the NCB is probing. Rakul Preet Singh's manager reportedly stated that the actress is in Hyderabad shooting for an upcoming film with director Krish.

Not just Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, the NCB has also nabbed Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant in the drugs case. The NCB is reportedly widening its boundaries in the drugs probe as names from Bollywood industry are cropping up. A news report also mentioned how an allegedly drug peddler Anuj Keshwani had named actress Dia Mirza.

Credits :the indian express

