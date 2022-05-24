Rakul Preet Singh believes cinema has no language: Good content will always find an audience

Rakul Preet Singh is riding high on the professional front. Apart from doing back-to-back projects, the fashionista is also keeping her fans hooked with her blazing avatars. Recently, she was seen in the John Abraham starrer Attack alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Ratna Pathak Shah. She was also seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie marked her second collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De. Rakul Preet, who started her career in the South industry is currently ruling Bollywood. In a recent interview, the talented actress opened up about the love and attention pan-Indian films have been receiving across the nation.

Rakul Preet Singh says wherever films are being made they will be appreciated all over India

In an interview with India Today, Rakul expressed that good films were always been watched and they had an audience on TV. Talking about her own experience, she revealed many of her movies were dubbed and became super hits in Hindi. She added that this has been happening for a long time but now as these movies are released theatrically, everyone is talking about it because the audience who wouldn’t have watched the films earlier now have to platform to watch them.

Rakul firmly said, “I am a true believer that cinema has no language, it only has emotion, and wherever films are being made they will be appreciated all over India. It's great that South Indian films are doing so well. Just imagine if we contribute together and make content.”

Meanwhile, earlier, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Rakul opened up on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Runway 34. When asked if she was intimidated by working with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Ajay Devgn in Runway 34, Rakul Preet said, “No, I would not call it intimidating. I am not a person who gets intimidated because I believe for that moment that you waited for…you have always worked to be able to work in a good film with good actors and in that moment, you give in to intimidation or nervous energy, then…it’s my failure as an actor.”

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh believes that cinema has no language: Wherever films are being made they will be appreciated