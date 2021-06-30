Rakul Preet Singh is in 'biggini shoot' mood as she flaunts her toned body in a throwback photo

Rakul Preet Singh is showing off her perfectly toned body in a two-piece bikini set and clearly, she too hot to handle.

Rakul Preet Singh is setting major vacation goals with her latest photo and it only makes us feel like heading to a peaceful place for a cool dip. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a sexy throwback photo of her flaunting toned abs in a neon bikini. One can see, Rakul is chilling by the pool and how! She is showing off her perfectly toned body in a two-piece bikini set and clearly, she too hot to handle. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Holidaying in my head." Rakul's fans and followers are in awe of her photo and are dropping heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

The secret behind those jaw-dropping abs is a regular workout routine and healthy eating. Rakul swears by yoga and eating right when it comes to keeping herself in shape. Recently, on International Yoga Day 2021, Rakul kickstarted her day doing Kunjar Kriya and also shared the benefits of it. She wrote, "Started off Yoga day today by doing Kunjar kriya, as advised by my holistic nutritionist @munmun.ganeriwal .. Feeling super clean, light, happy and energetic."

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in Netflix's release Sardar Ka Grandson alongside and Neena Gupta. Besides, she has two big Hindi films- MayDay and Attack.

She also has a couple of South movies in the kitty. The actress will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also has Kajal Aggarwal.

A recent news report claimed that the actress has ‘no work’ in Tollywood. Reacting to the same, she tweeted, "I wonder when I said this. Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that I am doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines."

