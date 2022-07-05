Rakul Preet Singh blooms like a flower in head to toe floral co-ord set & long shrug; PICS

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most fashionable actresses and chooses to shine every time with every outfit like a runway queen. The actress showed that florals can't just be limited to Summers as she dressed up in the head-to-toe floral co-ord set and gave perfect monsoon dressing goals. The actress who posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle looked every bit stunning in a bright floral number.

Rakul Preet Singh chose to keep things fresh in a floral co-ord set by Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki, which she paired up with a long shrug. The baby pink ensemble featured v plunging blouse and flared pants with pink and light green toned floral prints and the jacket which she topped off above is bright with beautiful flowers and crane birds. As the actress flaunted her toned midriff, she totally bloomed like a flower in head to toe floral outfit.

She let her textured dark brown mane down in a side part while keeping her makeup to as minimum as possible. With a coral flush on her lips, cheeks and eye, the actress glowed her way!

Meanwhile, On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has many promising projects waiting to be released in 2022. The actress will play the leading lady in the social drama Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film has been made under the banner of jungle Pictures.

Rakul Preet Singh will once again share the scene with Ajay Devgn in the forthcoming flick, Thank God. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra as the lead, this laughter ride is likely to release on 29th July this year.