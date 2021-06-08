Rakul Preet Singh calls Samantha Akkineni 'fire girl' & tells her to 'take a bow' for her The Family Man 2 act

Samantha Akkineni with her role as Raji alongside lead actors Manoj Bajpayee and Priya Mani in The Family Man 2 has left everyone speechless.

Samantha Akkineni has earned praises from all quarters for her power-packed role in her Hind web debut, The Family Man 2. Sam with her role as Raji alongside lead actors Manoj Bajpayee and Priya Mani has left everyone speechless. The stunner is being showered with praises and recently, her bestie Rakul Preet Singh also posted her views on The Family Man season 2. Rakul tweeted, "#familymanseason2 has been watched and it’s USP is terrific terrific performances by all! @BajpayeeManoj Im falling short of words to say how outstanding you were in the show ! @Samanthaprabhu2 take a bow!! U are fire girl! How brilliantly have you pulled off Raji."

In her next tweet, Rakul praised creators Raj and DK and congratulated the lead star cast of the popular web show: "Has also become your fan now besides me.congratulationssss n more power to you." In The Family Man 2, Sam is seen doing hardcore action stunts. The Majili actress is seen in a totally new avatar and her massive transformation for the same has already left her fans amazed.

Take a look at Rakul's tweets below:

#familymanseason2 has been watched and it’s USP is terrific terrific performances by all! @BajpayeeManoj Im falling short of words to say how outstanding you were in the show ! @Samanthaprabhu2 take a bow!! U are fire girl! How brilliantly have you pulled off Raji my family — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 8, 2021

Has also become your fan now besides me @rajndk congratulationssss n more power to you ! @Samanthaprabhu2 @BajpayeeManoj #PriyaManiRaj — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 8, 2021

Also Read: The Family Man 2: Bharathiraja demands a ban on the Samantha Akkineni’s web series

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has 2 big South projects- Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The other is, Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×