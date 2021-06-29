Rakul Preet Singh can’t wait to return to shooting as she makes a goofy face in her latest selfie

Rakul Preet Singh shared a mirror selfie yesterday while announcing that she has resumed work.

Yesterday, Rakul Preet Singh shared a mirror selfie while announcing that she is back in the game. In the photo, she was seen getting ready in a vanity van, as her hair dresser was seen getting her ready. Today, she has shared yet another selfie, where the stunner can be seen showing a goofy face, as she waits for the shooting to start. Well, we all can relate to her as we are all waiting for things to get back to normalcy.

Before the lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh was busy with the shooting of two films. She has many South and Bollywood films in her kitty. A few months back, it was announced that she will be seen playing a key role in and ’s upcoming film, Thank God. The gorgeous actress has also bagged a role in an upcoming film MayDay that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. She also has lined up Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar.

See photo here:

While there are no updates about the shooting process of the film, it is expected that the makers will reveal updates about process soon. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, Indian 2 has Kamal Haasan as the male lead. Some reports suggest that the film is shelved by the makers owing to the ongoing issue. However, the makers have not made any updates in it.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×