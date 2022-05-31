Rakul Preet Singh is a chic sight in blue silk dress in her latest photoshoot; See PICS

Rakul Preet Singh has won countless hearts with her enchanting performances in several movies in both South and Bollywood. Her charming features and flawless skin also make her fans go gaga. One more time, the Aiyaari actress spellbound the netizens with her latest ensemble in a short blue silk dress with silver hoop earrings and matching stilettos. These pictures were captioned, "Mood" with a beating heart.

The fashionista dropped another sizzling look recently at filmmaker Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday celebration. Rakul Preet Singh chose a velvety red dress with a deep neckline as her outfit of the day.

Check out the pictures below:

On a different front, in a recent interview with India Today, the Attack star shared her own take on the language barrier in Indian cinema. She said, "I am a true believer that cinema has no language, it only has emotion, and wherever films are being made they will be appreciated all over India. It's great that South Indian films are doing so well. Just imagine if we contribute together and make content.”

Rakul Preet Singh has been delivering versatile projects like Attack and Runwy34 since the beginning of the year 2022. Up next, she will play the lead in Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. The social drama has been directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by the banner Junglee Pictures. Post this, the star will be seen working with her Runway34 co-star Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming Hindi drama, Thank God. The laughter ride is likely to be out in cinema halls on 29 July this year.

Meanwhile, she will also play the lead in Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's Chhatriwali. The venture talks about an unemployed chemistry graduate(Rakul), who ends up taking up a job as a condom tester. The actress will also play the leading lady in Akshay Kumar starrer Cinderella.

