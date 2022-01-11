Rakul Preet Singh chooses 'stretching over stressing' & her latest fitness post's all about workout motivation

Looks like Rakul Preet Singh has decided to reach new fitness goals by 2022 and her latest Instagram post is a proof. The actress posted a picture performing a high intense stretch. The actress captioned the post, “Choose stretching over stressing @anshukayoga #regainingcontrol #backontrack #2022.”

Rakul Preet Singh looked like a professional as she attempted the latest workout. The star keeps brightening our Instagram feeds with her gorgeous photographs. She recently posted her picture in a stunning beige dress along with the caption, “Peace , love , joy and laying on a couch #weekendmood”. Her fans simply adore the star for her fabulous fashion sense along with her acting skills

Check out the post below:

Now from social media to the big screen, Rakul Preet Singh has many exciting venture lined up for 2022. Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space with John Abraham in Lakshya Raj directorial Attack, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj as the leads. The actress will also star in Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34. The Singham actor will also be donning director’s cap for Runway 34. Her other films will be Indra Kumar directorial Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. Rakul Preet will also be a part of R. Ravikumar’s Tamil outing Ayalaan. The film will star Sivakarthikeyan opposite Rakul Preet. 2022 is surely a busy year for the talented actress.