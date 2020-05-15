Rakul Preet Singh clicking a selfie with Sachin Tendulkar in this throwback PHOTO is worth a glimpse

We have recently come across a throwback picture of Rakul Preet Singh in which she is posing with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Check it out.

Rakul Preet Singh has been able to carve a niche for herself not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. This is the reason why the Manmadhudu 2 actress enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. It’s not only her acting prowess but also her utter beauty and impeccable style sense that steal the limelight in every movie she has acted in. Rakul has acted in multiple movies to date and her latest release is Shimla Mirchi.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the Yaariyan actress which is worth a glimpse. This is because she is posing together with none other than the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar himself in the picture. Rakul Preet is all smiles as she clicks the selfie with the Master Blaster seated by her side. She looks beautiful in a printed white shirt and ties up her hair into a ponytail. The actress looks pretty even without makeup and this picture is proof. Sachin, on the other hand, is seen wearing a blue polo t-shirt.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has some interesting movies coming up. She will feature opposite in the Bollywood movie Chale Chalo that has been directed by Kaashvie Nair. The actress will then be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Kajal Aggarwal in Indian 2 helmed by S. Shankar. She has one more movie lined up which is titled Thank God co-starring and in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

