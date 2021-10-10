Rakul Preet Singh confirms her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani; Calls him 'biggest gift' & shares a photo

Rakul Preet Singh has confirmed her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing a photo of her holding his hand, Rakul wrote, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together."

On the other hand, Jackky posted the same photo and penned a romantic note wishing her 'heart' Rakul Preet Singh on her birthday. He wrote, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my.." It's a perfect birthday gift by Rakul to her fans! Take a look at their romantic posts for each other:

.

Rakul and Jackky have been spotted a lot of times on dinner dates and visiting each other's houses in Mumbai. However, they never confirmed or denied being in a relationship. They have been apparently dating for over a year now.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani and Kajal Aggarwal with Gautam Kitchlu step out for lunch

On the work front, Rakul is currently working on a film that is being backed by Jackky Bhagnani.

She has an interesting line-up of films to release in 2021 and 2022. She will be seen in the Hindi film Mayday, with Amitabh Bachchan and actor-director Ajay Devgn.

Birthday girl Rakul yesterday wrapped up shooting of her film Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G.