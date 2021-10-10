Rakul Preet Singh confirms her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani; Calls him 'biggest gift' & shares a photo
Rakul Preet Singh has confirmed her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing a photo of her holding his hand, Rakul wrote, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together."
It's a perfect birthday gift by Rakul to her fans!
Take a look at their romantic posts for each other:
Rakul and Jackky have been spotted a lot of times on dinner dates and visiting each other's houses in Mumbai. However, they never confirmed or denied being in a relationship. They have been apparently dating for over a year now.
On the work front, Rakul is currently working on a film that is being backed by Jackky Bhagnani.
She has an interesting line-up of films to release in 2021 and 2022. She will be seen in the Hindi film Mayday, with Amitabh Bachchan and actor-director Ajay Devgn.
Birthday girl Rakul yesterday wrapped up shooting of her film Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G.