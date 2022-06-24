Rakul Preet Singh dances to Pasoori song; Sets the dance floor on fire with her swift moves; WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her natural acting and delightful screen presence. Recently, the Attack actress showed that she is not just the master of one trade. She shared a video on her Instagram account, dancing to the popular song Pasoori. Donning a black co-ord ethnic dress, the star was a sight to behold in her latest blazing avatar.

A couple of days back, Rakul Preet Singh was captured by the shutterbugs in Mumbai as she stepped out for a brunch with her friend. The actress slayed in the sans make-up look with a floral Anarkali kurta and palazzo.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

The fashionista keeps all on their toes with her impeccable dressing sense and now, it looks like she is all set to gain the title of a hoofer.

Up next, Rakul Preet Singh has numerous promising projects waiting to be released in the near future. Initially, she will play the female lead in the forthcoming social drama Doctor G, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, jungle Pictures has backed his much-awaited flick.

Later, Rakul Preet Singh will once again share scene space with her Runway 34 costar Ajay Devgn in Thank God. With Sidharth Malhotra as the protagonist, this laughter ride is likely to be out in the theatres on 29th July this year.

The stunner will also front Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's directorial titled Chhatriwali. The film will talk about the life of an unemployed chemistry graduate, played by Rakul Preet Singh, who finally accepts the job as a condom tester. Meanwhile, she will also play the leading lady in Akshay Kumar headlined Cinderella.

Also Read: Suriya and Jyotika's Costa Rica vacay: Couple visit coffee plantations and enjoy river rafting; WATCH