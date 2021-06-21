Rakul Preet Singh debunks report claiming she has ‘no work’ in Tollywood

A recent news report has claimed that the actress has ‘no work’ in Tollywood. Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter handle to debunk the claim.

South beauty Rakul Preet Singh has garnered a massive fan following for her amazing on screen presence. The actress made her Hindi cinema debut with Yaariyan and was also seen in other Hindi films including starrer De De Pyaar De and Neeraj Pandey's directorial film Aiyaary. The actress has worked in numerous Telugu language films. She was last seen in Check in 2020 next to Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier. A recent news report has claimed that the actress has ‘no work’ in Tollywood.

As per the report, in an interview, Rakul had said that she is not getting a lot of offers for Telugu language films as she is "preoccupied with back-to-back projects in Hindi". Now, Rakul took to her Twitter handle to deny the claims. The actress shared a link to the article and explained that the report was untrue. She wrote, "I wonder when I said this. Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that I am doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines."

Meanwhile, Rakul was seen in Sardar Ka Grandson alongside and Neena Gupta. The film received an overwhelming response and was widely loved by the viewers. Speaking about the same, The actress said in a chat with PTI, “The emotion in the film is very universal. It's not just about a grandmother and her grandson. It's about people going to a different extent for family.”

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor says Sardar Ka Grandson co star Rakul Preet Singh will be 'perfect girlfriend'; WATCH

Share your comment ×