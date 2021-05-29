Rakul Preet Singh dishes out chic vibes in classic flared pants with puffy one sleeved crop top; Yay or Nay?

Rakul Preet Singh has been busy with the promotions of her recent OTT release Sardar Ka Grandson. Amid this, her latest stylish look is bound to leave you impressed and inspired for the summer.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is quite the fashionista when it comes to her stylish looks and lately, her Sardar Ka Grandson promotional wardrobe has been making quite a statement. The actress, who has been in the news due to her film with , has managed to impress the audiences with her performance in the family drama. Amid the promotions, Rakul has been quite active on social media and her recent photos give us a glimpse into her love for chic looks.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul reposted the photo shared by her stylist and gave fans a glimpse of her chic style. More photos of the actress were shared on stylish Anshika Verma's handle. In the photos, Rakul is seen clad in classy white flared pants. She teamed it up with a lemon green puffy one sleeved crop top. Her statement earrings went very well with her overall chic look and elevated her OOTD to another level. With her hair tied up in a high pony, she managed to leave all in awe.

Take a look at Rakul's photos:

Earlier, Rakul shared other looks from her promotional attire for Sardar Ka Grandson and left netizens gushing over her sense of style. In the film, Rakul is seen in the leading role opposite Arjun Kapoor. It also stars Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Soni Razdan and others. The film was helmed by Kashvie Nair and produced by Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar. It was released on Netflix last week. Apart from this, Rakul has several projects in her kitty including MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan and , Thank God with and Ajay Devgn and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana.

