Rakul Preet Singh displays her love for food by devouring yummy dishes; Watch VIDEO

Rakul Preet Singh is the Punjabi beauty who made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Venkatadri Express (2013) opposite Sundeep Kishan. Ever since, she has been busy with projects in not only Tollywood but several other film industries as well. Rakul Preet is one of the busiest actresses now with many movies in the pipeline from Bollywood, Kollywood to Tollywood.

Rakul Preet Singh is very active on her social media platforms and keeps sharing snippets of her personal and professional life. In the latest post, Rakul flaunted her love for food. The actress shared a video of herself devouring various dishes from appetisers to desserts. In the video, The actress has a glint in her eyes and a big smile on her face whenever she sees food. Sharing the cute video, Rakul captioned her post, “You know I love you by just the way I look at you #foodlove."

Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her love for food by devouring yummy dishes #RakulPreet #RakulPreetSingh pic.twitter.com/3kt8OeE8my — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) August 18, 2021



Rakul Preet Singh is a big time foodie, who loves healthy eating by sometimes munches on Junk food and desserts. However, the actress prefers clean eating over anything. She alsi adds touch to her junk cravings with clean eating as she is a total fitness freak.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the Nithiin starrer Check (2021) movie. She will be next seen in Tollywood’s ace director Krish’s movie. The actress is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. Rakul Preet Singh is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. She is also filming for the movie, Attack opposite John Abraham.