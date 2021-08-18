Rakul Preet Singh excited to work with Panja Vaisshnav Tej in Krish's next: It's my 'most author-backed role'

Panja Vaisshnav Tej, after the blockbuster success of his first film Uppena, has geared up for his second being helmed by Krish. Rakul Preet Singh, one of the most sought-after heroines will be seen as Vaisshnav’s ladylove in the film. Amidst the high expectations, the title and first look of the movie will be out on August 20th at 10:15 AM.

Rakul, who is super excited about this project tweeted, "Get ready for #Production8!! It's a spectacular adventure with Mega Sensation #PanjaVaisshnavTej. It is my most author-backed role & I am super excited to share this with you all. It was a privilege to work with the team of @DirKrish #Sannapureddi @mmkeeravaani @gnanashekarvs." The makers have shared a teaser video and the story is set in a forest backdrop. While visuals captured by cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS looks very pleasant, MM Keeravani’s music for the video is entrancing.

Take a look:

Billed to be an adventurous film, Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh starrer is adapted from the novel written by Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy. MM Keeravani is scoring the music, while Gnana Shekar VS cranks the camera.

Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy are producing the yet to be titled film under First Frame Entertainments banners be presented by Bibo Srinivas.

