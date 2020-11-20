Rakul Preet Singh flashes a big smile as she gives a sneak peek into her Maldives beach fun; WATCH

Giving a sneak peek into her Maldives vacay, Rakul Preet Singh has dropped a beautiful video that will surely give you all major travel goals. Check out the video.

The gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh is currently having a whale of a time in the Maldives and her social media proves the same. The South and Bollywood beauty has headed to the tropical paradise with her parents and brother and the diva is making the most of her vacay. Amid this, she is also keeping her fans posted about the fun she is having on her trip. From sharing her alluring bikini pictures to dropping beautiful videos, Rakul is surely shelling out major vacay goals and it will make you all wanting to go for a vacation.

Speaking of this, the diva has recently shared a beautiful video wherein she can be seen chilling out at a beach. In the video, the Yaariyan star looks drop-dead gorgeous in an orange colour bikini and was seen showing the beautiful view. To amp up her look, she opted for a minimal make up look and tied her hair in a bun. Rakul beach fashion looked on point with uber cool glasses. One simply cannot miss her charming smile in the video that is winning the hearts on the internet. Going by her latest post, it is evident that she is enjoying thoroughly her trip.

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram post:

The diva had earlier shared a dreamy picture with her brother. Aman Preet Singh. In the photo, they can be seen chilling in the pool while enjoying the sunset. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Sunset, pool and this fool @amanpreetoffl #siblinglove #vacayvibes.” She also posted a beautiful picture wherein she slayed in a green bikini. It goes without saying that Rakul has been stealing our hearts with her amazing posts.

Read Also: Rakul Preet Singh is true blue water baby as she shares sexy picture in a green bikini from Maldives; See Post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×