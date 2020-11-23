  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her beach body as she chills amidst the cool blue waters of Maldives; See Photo

In the other picture, Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her perfect curves as she enjoys a sunny day and it is sure to leave you green with envy.
18711 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh Maldives photos Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her beach body as she chills amidst the cool blue waters of Maldives; See Photo
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South and Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh is having the best time of her life as she is enjoying her holiday with her family in Maldives. The stunner has been sharing hot pictures while she explores the magnificent locations of Maldives. In her latest photo, the actress can be seen chilling in a bikini amidst the cool blue waters. Sharing it on Instagram, Rakul wrote, "I’m just a beachy kinda girl." Well, Rakul is certainly rising the temperature of the water. In the other picture, Rakul flaunts her perfect curves as she enjoys a sunny day and it is sure to leave you green with envy. 

The South beauty also shared a photo of her laughing her heart out in an orange bikini while she chills amidst the breathtaking view. Sharing about the same, Rakul Preet Singh mentioned, "Smiles are contagious, be a carrier... moments captured by daddy the great."  Maldives has clearly become a go-to holiday destination for every celebrity. Samantha Akkineni is also holidaying there with husband Naga Chaitanya. Their latest vacay photos will give you travel goals. 

Meanwhile, check out Rakul Preet Singh's oh-so-hot Maldives photos:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Also Read: Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Sai Pallavi and Samantha Akkineni unveil the actor's new look from Love Story 

On the professional front, the actress has a lot of big films in the kitty. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 and Arjun Kapoor starrer upcoming Hindi project, which is a cross-border love story. 

Rakul also made an official big announcement about being a part of Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's films. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Rakul Preet Singh flashes a big smile as she gives a sneak peek into her Maldives beach fun; WATCH
Rakul Preet Singh shares a breathtaking photo with her brother as she enjoys sunset in Maldives
Rakul Preet Singh is true blue water baby as she shares sexy picture in a green bikini from Maldives; See Post
Rakul Preet Singh keeps it all cool and comfy in a white spaghetti top and denim as she gets clicked in Mumbai
Diwali 2020: Rakul Preet Singh, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Raashi Khanna share photos and wish fans on the festival
Rakul Preet Singh accepts Naga Chaitanya's Green India Challenge as she plants saplings; Samantha comments
Anonymous 51 minutes ago

flop

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement