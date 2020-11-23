Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her beach body as she chills amidst the cool blue waters of Maldives; See Photo

In the other picture, Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her perfect curves as she enjoys a sunny day and it is sure to leave you green with envy.

South and Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh is having the best time of her life as she is enjoying her holiday with her family in Maldives. The stunner has been sharing hot pictures while she explores the magnificent locations of Maldives. In her latest photo, the actress can be seen chilling in a bikini amidst the cool blue waters. Sharing it on Instagram, Rakul wrote, "I’m just a beachy kinda girl." Well, Rakul is certainly rising the temperature of the water. In the other picture, Rakul flaunts her perfect curves as she enjoys a sunny day and it is sure to leave you green with envy.

The South beauty also shared a photo of her laughing her heart out in an orange bikini while she chills amidst the breathtaking view. Sharing about the same, Rakul Preet Singh mentioned, "Smiles are contagious, be a carrier... moments captured by daddy the great." Maldives has clearly become a go-to holiday destination for every celebrity. Samantha Akkineni is also holidaying there with husband Naga Chaitanya. Their latest vacay photos will give you travel goals.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Sai Pallavi and Samantha Akkineni unveil the actor's new look from Love Story

On the professional front, the actress has a lot of big films in the kitty. She will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 and starrer upcoming Hindi project, which is a cross-border love story.

Rakul also made an official big announcement about being a part of and Amitabh Bachchan's films.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×