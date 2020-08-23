Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her curly tresses in a monochrome pic as she shares a glimpse of her Sunday mood

Rakul Preet Singh shared a monochrome picture of herself as she flaunted her wavy hair and is looking gorgeous as ever.

Bollywood and South beauty Rakul Preet Singh treated her fans with a beautiful picture of herself on Sunday morning and fans can't get enough of it. The stunner shared a gorgeous picture as she flaunted her wavy hair and captioned it, "Wanderlust #sundaymood." One can see in this throwback monochrome picture, Rakul looks as beautiful as ever in a white organza full sleeves top. The actress has been getting a lot of lovely comments on her latest Instagram post. Well, Rakul Preet Singh is quite active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with amazing photos and videos.

From sharing travel photos to setting major fitness goals with her workout videos, Rakul's social media posts are quite an inspiration. Of late, she is enjoying workout sessions with her best friend and host Lakshmi Manchu in Hyderabad. The stunner had also recently shared a very simple recipe of her magical face mask. Rakul took to social media and shared a video revealing about her homemade face mask made of banana, lime juice and honey.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh shares her secret banana face mask recipe for flawless skin

Check out her latest Instagram post below:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing the screenspace with Kamal Haasan in their upcoming film, Indian 2. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and audience is eagerly looking forward to one of the biggest sequels. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in an important role and will be seen in flashback scenes.

Also, Rakul will soon resume shoot of her upcoming Bollywood film starring John Abraham and in the male lead roles. The film is directed by newcomer Kaashvie Nair.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×