Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her glowing face & good hair in throwback PIC; Says 'Can’t wait to get back on set'

Rakul Preet Singh shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself, showing off her flawless beauty. The actress mentioned that she just can’t wait to get back on set.

Rakul Preet Singh, one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi and South film Industry, surely leaves no chance to make her fans gush over her flawless beauty. Not just on the silver screen, the beautiful actress also leaves no stone unturned to flaunt her impeccable fashion sense and utter beauty on social media. Her Instagram clearly tells that she loves to capture candid selfies and shares them with her fans. Also, we all know how much the Yaariyan actress loves acting and being on the sets.

In her recent post, the actress has expressed a similar emotion and said that she can’t wait to get back on set. Taking to her Instagram handle, the South beauty shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself, remembering the old good time. Alongside it, Rakul wrote, “Can’t wait to get back on set and enjoy good hair day, everyday @im__sal @aliyashaik28 #throwback to normal times.” The De De Pyaar De actress looked drop-dead gorgeous with her hair and makeup game on point. One simply cannot miss noticing her beautiful tresses in the photo that has left her fans awestruck.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rakul was recently seen in the family drama Sardar Ka Grandson opposite . The movie was directed by Kaashvie Nair and also featured John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Neena Gupta. The flick was released on Netflix on May 18.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Mayday’ with . Apart from this, she also has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, and Thank God in her kitty.

