Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her love for timeless classic in two-toned saree & plunging neckline blouse; PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh seldom goes wrong when it comes to fashion. Be it at the airport or walking the red carpet, the stunner makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. Her style statement is simple and comfy, and she totally understands the enduring elegance of timeless classics. In the latest photos, Rakul is seen flaunting her love for saree and we cannot get enough of her look.

Rakul opted for a two-toned saree which she teamed with a plunging neckline blouse. For hair, she kept a sleek look tied in a neat low-rise bun and covered with flowers. The Runway34 actress kept her makeup minimal and accessorised her regal look with a pair of statement earrings and a kada in one hand. A killer smile completed her beautiful look in the bandhani print saree.

Take a look:

Also Read| Rakul Preet Singh proves corset top is the hottest thing this season as she teams it with wide-legged bottoms

Rakul Preet Singh recently took social media by storm with her killer dance moves on a popular song, Pasoori. She treated her fans with something never tried before and managed to win many hearts.

On the film front, Rakul will be next seen in Doctor G, Chhatriwali and an untitled film with Akshay Kumar.