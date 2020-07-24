Rakul Preet Singh gears up to watch late Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara; See PHOTO

The Indian 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a photo on her Instagram story as she geared up to see the film, Dil Bechara. The film is helmed by Bollywood's well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

The south siren Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture on her Instagram story as she was gearing up to watch Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film titled Dil Bechara. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram story, which shows she's all geared up to watch the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara. The film is helmed by ace Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The fans and followers of the late actor have been sharing messages on their respective social media profiles as the film released today at 7 PM on an OTT platform.

The Bollywood film, Dil Bechara marks the debut of the actress Sanjana Sanghi. The actress Sanjana Sanghi had reportedly said during an interview that its feels like a bittersweet experience when quizzed about the film's release. The actress says that she and the director Mukesh Chhabra have been supportive to each other. The actress also further added that the late actor was meant to be with her during the interview as the film was up for its release. Many celebrities from the south and Bollywood industry have shared heartfelt messages on their social media profiles.

Check out the photo

The fans and followers of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput also stated how they were eagerly looking forward to the film's release. Now, the Indian 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a photo on her Instagram story as she geared up to see the film, Dil Bechara.

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×