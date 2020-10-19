Rakul Preet Singh gets back to shooting of her upcoming film post the questioning with NCB

The actress was reportedly interrogated by NCB on September 25. The news reports add that Rakul Preet Singh has resumed the filming work on her upcoming film with director Krish.

The latest news reports state that actress Rakul Preet Singh has resumed shooting for her upcoming film with director Krish. The news reports previously stated that the actress was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The actress was reportedly interrogated on September 25. The news reports now add that the southern actress has resumed the filming work on her upcoming film with filmmaker Krish.

The actress had previously approached the High Court to restrict the media outlets from publishing, broadcasting and printing any news articles on her, when her name got involved in the drugs case that the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The news reports have reportedly stated that the High Court has issued advisory for the media outlets to follow. The sultry siren Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly shooting in Hyderabad for the much awaited Krish directorial. The stunning actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts.

The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are eagerly waiting to see her back on the big screen. The stunner Rakul Preet Singh will also feature in the highly anticipated flick called Indian 2. This film is helmed by ace director Shankar. Indian 2 stars southern megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film will also feature Kajal Aggarwal in a key role.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Senior lawyer REVEALS Rakul Preet Singh can be punished for hoarding drugs for Rhea Chakraborty)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :india today

Share your comment ×