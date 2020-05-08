Rakul Preet Singh gives epic reply to trolls claiming she was buying alcohol during lockdown in a viral VIDEO

Popular actor Rakhul Preet Singh took to her Twitter space and slammed rumours which claimed that she was bying alcohol amid lockdown for COVID 19.

A couple of days back, a video of actor Rakhul Preet Singh surfaced online, which claimed that she was buying alcohol during the lockdown period. However, it was later understood that she was in a medical shop, buying medicines. After the video went viral, it caught the attention of Rakhul. Slamming the claims, she posted a sarcastic answer and shut down the rumours. Her Tweet has now taken over the internet with everyone sharing it.

Sharing the video, she wrote on Twitter, “Oh wow! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol”. On the work front, the 29-year-old Delhi-based actor has now become one of the few Indian heroines to handle multiple projects. She has shared screen space with almost all the top heroes of South cinema. Now, she has also made a come-back to the Bollywood with Aiyaary and made a blockbuster with De De Pyaar De.

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Rakhul Preet Singh has a bunch of south movies in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with south megastar Kamal Haasan in Indian 2, which is helmed by ace director Shankar. The film also has Kajal Aggarwal as yet another female lead. Critically acclaimed actor Siddharth will be seen playing a key role in the film. It is expected that the makers will resume with the shooting of the film as soon as the COVID 19 situation is handled.

