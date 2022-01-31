Rakul Preet Singh gives Monday motivation as she flaunts her kickboxing moves; WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh has been giving us some major fitness goals. Her frequent appearances to the gym, her toned physic, and her picture-perfect body, all inspire us to make that trip to the gym. Adding to the Monday motivation, the actress has shared a short video of herself practicing some badass kickboxing moves.

Slaying in a netted top and red tights, Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her kickboxing moves in style. It looks like the actress has been putting in a lot of hours perfecting the art. In the past few days, the star has been spotted several times outside a gym. Every time she makes an appearance, fans take note of how to rock the workout look with grace and style.

Recently, the actress impressed the fashion police as she donned a black and orange tracksuit for her day at the gym. The star tied her hair in a high bun and completed the ensemble with neon sports shoes. Many celebs have been making the fans inspire with their fitness game. They inspire the audiences with their workout regime. From workouts, to dubbing sessions, to quality time with beau Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh keeps her fans updated.

On the work front, the actress is on the top of her game with several high-budget movies lined up for 2022. She will star alongside John Abraham in Attack and will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God. The actress also has films Doctor G and Runway 34 among others in her kitty.