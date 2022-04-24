Rakul Preet Singh gives out chic vibes in a pink printed co-ord dress and minimal makeup; See pics

Rakul Preet Singh is presently occupied with the promotion of her upcoming release, Runway 34. Taking some time off her busy schedule, the Attack actress has shared a few glimpses from her latest photoshoot. Posing in a pink co-ord dress, the star captioned the pictures, "Pink Panther". Her outfit of the day incorporated a silk top with leopard prints and baggy pants. The outfit was completed with pink stilettos and minimum makeup.

Coming back to Runway 34, leads Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming suspense drama. Ajay Devgn has donned the director's cap after a long time. He had previously helmed the movies, U Me Aur Hum in 2008 and Shivaay in 2016. Another major attraction of the project is Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role alongside Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. This film based on a real-life event is scheduled to be out on 29 April. The movie is a theatrical retelling of the 2015 incident when Jet Airways flight 9W 555 had a narrow escape after facing difficulties to land at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning.

Check out the pictures below:

Now coming to her other ventures, Rakul Preet Singh will also play the lead in Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah, and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she will also headline Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's next, Chhatriwali.

